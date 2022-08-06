Special photo exhibition draws students at Narsaraopet

Event held as part of Azadi Ka Mahotsav celebrations

Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and MLCs Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and Janga Krishna Murthy going round the exhibition at Narasaraopet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The valour and grit of freedom fighters, the major milestones in the freedom struggle and the heroic speeches of great men who sacrificed their lives for an independent India — all these vignettes have been captured in a special photo exhibition held at Narasaraopet as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations held on Saturday.

Among the other highlights of the exhibition are a Bell of Freedom and a skit on some historic moments in the freedom struggle.

Students of various educational institutions visited the expo.

“The district administration of Palnadu has been holding a series of events from August 1 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations as a prelude to the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The Bell of Freedom is a concept to inspire students and we hope that the future generation is aware of the enormous sacrifices of the freedom fighters,” said Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti.

MLCs Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and Janga Krishna Murthy were also present.

The Bell of Freedom, a unique concept, was also organised at SSN College here.

Mr. Siva Sankar said that Guntur and Palnadu districts witnessed several poignant moments in the freedom struggle , including the Quit India movement and Mahatma Gandhi’s Padayatra, the valiant struggle of Kanneganti Hanumanthu from Palnadu and the sacrifices of martyrs from Tenali. “The photo exhibition is a tribute to all those valiant struggles,” he added.