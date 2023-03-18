ADVERTISEMENT

Special package akin to Bundelkhand one needed for development of A.P.: PCC working president

March 18, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VIZIANGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

PCC working president P. Rakesh Reddy addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president P. Rakesh Reddy on Saturday said A.P.’s quick progress would be possible only with a special package on the lines of the Bundelkhand package, which was given by the then UPA government for the speedy development of the backward region in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the Congress would step up pressure on the Union government for this package. He alleged that the State was handed a raw deal despite the many assurances given in A.P. Reorganisation Act.

He said the issues of A.P. would be brought to the notice of party senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to extend his solidarity to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees in April 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said door-to-door visits would be taken up till April under the Hath-se-hath-Jodo abhiyan programme launched a month ago by PCC president Gidigu Rudra Raju.

Party senior leaders Saragada Ramesh Kumar, Pedada Parameswara Rao and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US