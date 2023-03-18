HamberMenu
Special package akin to Bundelkhand one needed for development of A.P.: PCC working president

March 18, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VIZIANGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
PCC working president P. Rakesh Reddy addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president P. Rakesh Reddy on Saturday said A.P.’s quick progress would be possible only with a special package on the lines of the Bundelkhand package, which was given by the then UPA government for the speedy development of the backward region in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the Congress would step up pressure on the Union government for this package. He alleged that the State was handed a raw deal despite the many assurances given in A.P. Reorganisation Act.

He said the issues of A.P. would be brought to the notice of party senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to extend his solidarity to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees in April 2023.

He said door-to-door visits would be taken up till April under the Hath-se-hath-Jodo abhiyan programme launched a month ago by PCC president Gidigu Rudra Raju.

Party senior leaders Saragada Ramesh Kumar, Pedada Parameswara Rao and others were present.

