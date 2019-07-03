Special Officers appointed for 99 ULBs including 9 corporations

With the term of municipal chairpersons, mayors and elected representatives to municipal wards ending on Tuesday, the State government has appointed Special Officers to the Urban Local Bodies concerned for a period of six months or till the elected bodies are formed.

A government order to this effect has been issued on Tuesday.

Across the State, Special Officers were appointed for nine municipal corporations and 90 municipalities and panchayats where the term of the current councils ended on Tuesday.

While District Collectors were appointed as Special Officers to the municipal corporations in their respective districts, Joint Collectors, Deputy Collectors, Sub-Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers and others were appointed as Special Officers for municipalities and Nagar Panchayats as per the provisions of the AP Municipal Act, 1965.

The government is of the opinion that ordinary elections to the ULBs concerned could not be held in accordance due to delay in completion of pre-election activities in certain ULBs, the order said.

There are total 110 ULBs in the State and the remaining 10 ULBs are either already under Special Officer’s rule or respective council’s term is still not expired.