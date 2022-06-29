Special menu from July 1 in Anganwadi centres

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari on Tuesday said that a new and special menu would be implemented from July 1 in all Anganwadi centers to ensure nutritious food for children.

In a press release, she said that the rice, egg, different curries with all ingredients would be served to pregnant women and children under YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme.

She directed Integrated Child Development Services Project Director Shanta Kumari to track its implementation in all 2,499 Anganwadi centers. Ms. Suryakumari said that about 11,811 pregnant women and 3,955 children aged between 3 and 6 would get the benefits of the scheme.