Special Investigation Team launches probe into poll-related violence in A.P.

Action comes after ECI nod to the State govt.’s proposal to go for a SIT a couple of days ago

Published - May 18, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Inspector General of Police Vineet Brijlal, who heads the SIT probe.

Inspector General of Police Vineet Brijlal, who heads the SIT probe. | Photo Credit: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 18 (Saturday) began investigation into the major incidents of violence that occurred in a few districts on the polling day and the following days, disturbing the law and order situation in the State.

A couple of days ago, the Chief Secretary (CS), K.S. Jawahar Reddy, and the Director General of Police (DGP), Harish Kumar Gupta, met the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in New Delhi and explained about the violence that took place in A.P. when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), which directed the CS and the DGP to take stern action against the culprits involved in the violence, approved the State’s proposal to go for a probe by a SIT into the incidents.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy told the ECI that transfer of the Palnadu district Collector and the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), and suspension of Palnadu and Anantapur SPs, and 12 subordinate police officers in the three districts has been proposed, to which the Election Commission has immediately given its nod. He also told the ECI that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against all the above mentioned officers.

The ECI referred to the violent incidents reported in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts. It also mentioned the incidents of assault, damaging property and campaign vehicles, threatening, and stone-pelting before the elections in Chittoor, Guntur, Annamayya and Nandyal districts.

SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brijlal, will not only probe into the incidents of violence, and oversee the cases filed on the incidents but also make necessary recommendations to register fresh FIRs.

Various teams of SIT reached the violence-hit districts and started their operations.

.

