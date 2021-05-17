Special helpline for counselling of children, parents inaugurated

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 May 2021 19:41 IST

A special helpline for children and their parents, set up by the Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF), was inaugurated by Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and State Convener of the CRPF Gondu Sitaram at Arilova here on Monday.

The Mayor said that the forum was rendering services across the country for many years with Visakhapatnam as its main centre. The psychology unit of the CRPF has started the helpline to offer free telephone counselling at a time when all the systems were fragmented by the COVID-19 effect. The objective of the helpline was to instil confidence in children and their parents.

Mr. Sitaram called on the people of all districts across the State to make use of the service, where the homeless and unfortunate children who have lost their parents due to the COVID-19 could talk to the psychologists.

The psychologists to be available at the CRPF centre are: N. Sita Ramakrishna Rao, (cell no: 8674618480), (between11.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.), M. Kalyani (cell no: 8096865466 from noon till 6 p.m., K. Jaggarao (9391431411 from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. and from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.