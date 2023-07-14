Special focus on solving problems of SCs and STs, says Chittoor Collector

July 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Chittoor Collector Sagili Shanmohan has said that 3,000 people belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority families in the district will be granted the pattas with the approval of the assignment committee soon.

Presiding over the district-level vigilance and monitoring committee meeting at the Collectorate here on July 14 (Friday), Mr. Shanmohan said that the district administration was at the forefront to solve the problems of the SCs and STs.

An awareness programme will be held on the possibilities of establishing industries in the district and the financial assistance provided by the government to the Dalits, at the Chittoor Nagayya Kalakshetram on July 21.

He said that steps had been taken for setting up crematoriums for the benefits of the SC/ST habitations, adding that ₹40,62,000 had been provided to 50 people in the district between March 21 and June 30 as a part of relief and rehabilitation plans.

Participating in the meeting, Chittoor MP N. Reddappa said the problems of SC and STs in the district were being solved promptly by the police. He said that the authorities should work together to resolve the issues such as land disputes, cremation grounds, and caste abuse related to the Dalits.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy said that cases under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act would be registered in a transparent manner. He said that the police administration was alert about the control of drug use and awareness programs were being carried out as a part of a special drive.

District social welfare department officer Rajya Lakshmi explained the solutions taken by the authorities on the issues raised during the meeting held on March 29. Later, the members of the committee and the leaders of the associations brought some problems to the attention of the committee. The committee thanked the Collector for issuing identity cards for to those working as DVMC members for the first time.