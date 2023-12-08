HamberMenu
Special focus on enrolment of first-time voters in Vizianagaram district

Updating the address of existing voters and deleting the names of deceased persons are also being done during the drive that concludes on December 9

December 08, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Youngsters enrolling themselves as voters at Dharmapuri village in Vizianagaram district.

The district administration is focussing on enrolment of new voters, as many youngsters are yet to submit Form-6 that is mandatory for inclusion of names in the list of voters.

As December 9 (Saturday) is the deadline for revising the voters’ list, the booth level officers (BLOs) are making every effort to enrol the first-time voters.

During the special drive undertaken on December 2 and 3, around 5,600 youngsters had submitted Form-6.

District Collector S. Nagalakshmi has asked the BLOs to speed up the process so that the new voter ID cards can be issued.

It has been observed that many youngsters are submitting the photocopies of only the Aadhaar card and ignoring other documents such as proof of age.

“Aadhaar card with updated address, copy of Class 10 marks memo for proof of age and photograph of the applicant are required for enrolment,” says T.A.N. Raju, BLO of Dharmapuri in Vizianagaram. It is expected that 10,000 youngsters will enrol themselves by Saturday.

Updating the address of existing voters and deleting the names of deceased persons are also being done simultaneously.

