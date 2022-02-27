Special focus on development of ST colonies: Chittoor district judge

Y.V.S.G.B. Parthasarathy urges villagers to share their problems during awareness programme

District Judge Y.V.S.G.B. Parthasarathy speaking at the launch of a programme for tribals at Pilligundlapalle village in Chittoor district. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

District Judge and Chairman of the Chittoor District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Y.V.S.G.B. Parthasarathy said that a plan for holistic development of the Scheduled Tribes population in 14 mandals would be implemented in a phased manner.

During an interaction with the residents of the ST Colonies, he asked them to stay united and remove the elements of poverty and illiteracy among them to pave the path for development.

Inaugurating the “Relief Centered Programme for Scheduled Tribes – A Vision Plan” at Pilligundlapalle village of SR Puram mandal on Saturday, the judge said that a series of awareness programmes at all the target villages would be held at least once a week and urged the community members to share their problems with the officials during the programmes.

Listing out their problems, the residents deplored that they did not have a road to the village. They said though there were about 20 children in the colony, it did not have an anganwadi.

About 50 residents from the ST Colonies of Talambedu, Medwada, Gajulapalle, Basi Reddy Palle, Peddamitta, Eguva Gundlapalle, and Kuppammagaripalle villages submitted their representations to the judge, seeking pattas for housing and agriculture, drinking water and burial grounds.

The judge then spoke to the officials of the forest, rural waterworks, and Zilla Parishad and directed them to look into the problems in ST colonies.

The Integrated Child Development Services(ICDS) officials said that a proposal would be sent to the government for setting up an anganwadi center at Pilligundlapalle.

The revenue officials informed Mr. Parthasarathy that forest lands surrounding the villages would be surveyed in a month and all the eligible residents would be provided with the pattas.