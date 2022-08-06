Andhra Pradesh

Special Enforcement Bureau arrests 322 persons in 253 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 06, 2022 15:23 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 15:23 IST

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) led by DIG Ramesh Reddy arrested 322 persons in 253 cases involving illicit liquor manufacturing and smuggling of ganja in a week-long special operation conducted across the State.

According to a release by the State police headquarters on Saturday, 16,590 litres of wash was destroyed and 2,100 litres of illicitly distilled liquor was seized in the raids conducted between July 29 and August 3.

As many as 270 persons were arrested and 23 vehicles were seized in 235 cases, the release said.

Non-duty paid liquor/spurious liquor (622 litres), duty paid liquor (181 litres) and black jaggery (610 kilos) were also seized.

Also, 52 persons were arrested in 18 cases related to ganja smuggling and 1,369 kilos of ganja and 11 vehicles used by the smugglers were seized during the same period.

Police said 262 bind-over cases were booked and SEB breached 12 illegal activities and seized ₹2.05 lakh in cash.

SEB received 63 grievances in the Spandana programme and 13 of them were redressed while 50 were pending.

