Special Education Teachers’ plea to Lokesh

Members of Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Special Teachers’ Federation (APUSTF) on Tuesday met Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh at Praja Darbar held at Undavalli and urged him to allocate posts to them in the mega DSC announced by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said there were 1,12,556 Children with Special Needs (CWSN) in the State and around 15,000 qualified special education teachers were waiting for appointments for the last seven years.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, they said it emphasised strengthening of inclusive education system by a special education teacher in every school. They said in 2019, the TDP government had released a notification to fill 602 posts under the Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage (IEDSS) scheme. They appealed for allocation of 6,800 posts in the mega DSC for special education teachers.

The Minister assured them that he would look into the issue and take a decision at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.