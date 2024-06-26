GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special Education Teachers’ plea to Lokesh

Published - June 26, 2024 07:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Andhra Pradesh Unemployed Special Teachers’ Federation (APUSTF) on Tuesday met Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh at Praja Darbar held at Undavalli and urged him to allocate posts to them in the mega DSC announced by the government.

They said there were 1,12,556 Children with Special Needs (CWSN) in the State and around 15,000 qualified special education teachers were waiting for appointments for the last seven years.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, they said it emphasised strengthening of inclusive education system by a special education teacher in every school. They said in 2019, the TDP government had released a notification to fill 602 posts under the Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage (IEDSS) scheme. They appealed for allocation of 6,800 posts in the mega DSC for special education teachers.

The Minister assured them that he would look into the issue and take a decision at the earliest.

