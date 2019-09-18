Special driving licence mela held for police personnel

Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated a driving licence mela for police personnel which was organised in Madanapalle, Palamaner, Chittoor, Puttur and Piler.

Launching the mela at Road Transport Office here, the SP said all police personnel must have driving licence as it would send a message to the public that none is above the law.

“As per the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, driving licence is mandatory for all. Many police personnel fail to focus on obtain the licence owing to their tight work schedules. This mela was organised to facilitate the staff of all ranks to have the licence,” he said.

Mr. Appala Naidu said that in case of accidents, people would lose the insurance benefits if they did not have driving licence.

Road safety rules

“The police personnel should be in the forefront when it comes to follow the road safety rules such as wearing helmet and seatbelt. It is a welcome sign that cops who are above 50 years of age came to obtain their licence during the mela,” the SP said.

Participating in the programme, Deputy Transport Commissioner Basi Reddy said that more than 1,200 police personnel attended the melas held at five places. “Such melas will be planned for other government departments too, if needed,” he said. District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) in-charge Maheshwar, District Traffic Records Bureau in-charge Hrishikesava and senior police officials were present on the occasion.