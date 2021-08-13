Special drive to vaccinate teachers today, tomorrow

Aim is to cover all staff before reopening of institutes

The Anantapur Medical and Health Department is embarking on a two-day COVID-19 vaccination drive for teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges on Friday and Saturday in a special drive to be taken up before the institutes reopen on Monday.

District Medical and Health Officer Y. Kameswara Prasad said that the Anantapur DMHO’s office had made arrangements for vaccinating 1 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff along with other ordinary citizens above 45 years. The district has so far administered 17,40,274 doses of vaccine to different categories of people, including 22,164 health professionals, 12,856 ICDS staff, 12,568 police personnel, 52,220 Revenue officials, 95,777 Panchayat Raj officials, 2.49 lakh mothers of children below five years of age, 8.19 lakh to people between 45 years and 59 years; and 4.89 lakh doses to senior citizens.

“We had vaccinated 11,73,512 persons with at least one dose and 5,66,762 persons with the second dose, till Wednesday evening. In all, we have vaccinated close to 25,000 teachers covering the majority of them with only a minuscule of them left to be vaccinated,” Dr. Prasad said.

The district received 1 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin, which will be utilised to vaccinate people on a mission mode, he said.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector A. Siri has appealed to the teaching and non-teaching community in schools, junior colleges, and degree colleges to get themselves vaccinated during the special drive being launched on Friday and Saturday.

“Those employees who are likely to interact with the student community should get themselves vaccinated immediately irrespective of their age,” said Dr. Siri.