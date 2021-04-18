Special drive to vaccinate frontline, healthcare workers begins today

VIJAYAWADA

18 April 2021 23:54 IST

State has a total of 8 lakh doses of vaccine

Following the steep rise in the number of COVID-19 infections and in conformity with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s instructions, the State government is going to conduct a special drive from Monday to vaccinate all the frontline and healthcare workers in the next few days, according to Andhra Pradesh COVID nodal officer A. Srikanth.

Meanwhile, the State received 2 lakh more Covishield doses on Sunday, in addition to the 6 lakh doses on Saturday.

In a release, Mr. Srikanth said the government was all set to launch the special drive to ensure that the remaining frontline and healthcare workers were administered the vaccine.

Out of 10 lakh workers, 5 lakh had so far been vaccinated, he said. “An application that monitors and captures individual vaccination data has been developed to ensure all the beneficiaries are vaccinated in the State,” Mr. Srikanth said.

“The application will be used from Monday. All the medical officers will use it to enter the details of the vaccinated workers. It contains the list of all the frontline and healthcare workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, no sample collection centre and vaccination centre were opened on Sunday.