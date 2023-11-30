Special drive on December 2 and 3 for enrolment of new voters in Vizianagaram district

November 30, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Vizianagaram district administration is gearing up for organising a special drive to enrol new voters on December 2 and 3 as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Updating of address, changes in polling booth, and deletion of names of deceased persons and those who have been transferred to other places, will also be taken up during the special drive.

District Collector S. Nagalakshmi directed the staff drafted for the purpose to complete the process of updating the electoral records in 15 days by obtaining Forms 6, 7 and 8 during the special drive. She said that youngsters who attained the age of 18 should be encouraged to enrol their names during the drive.

“The entire process has to be completed within the stipulated time to avoid further complaints from the people and political representatives,” she added.

“Deletion of names of the deceased persons has to be done only after issuing notice to the family members. The government has so far received 32,528 applications from the people for change in address and inclusion of names. The revised list will be displayed at polling booths concerned soon,” she said.

