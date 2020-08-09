Special diet for infectedinmates at Central prison

Rajamahendravaram jail has reported 272 cases till date

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna inspected the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in East Godavari district on Sunday and promised timely healthcare and new diet for those who have been infected with coronavirus on the prison campus.

The Minister, accompanied by Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and a team of officials, inspected the available healthcare facilities and infrastructure at the prison. He interacted with the inmates including the remand prisoners, and inquired about the healthcare services being offered to them.

“As many as 272 inmates have been tested positive for the virus. They have been accommodated in a separate barrack at the prison. They are under the watch of a team of doctors from the District Government Hospital,” the Minister told the media.

More tests

By Sunday, around 1,600 inmates have been tested for the virus and 300 more would be tested this week.

“The prison authorities have been instructed to follow a prescribed diet chart for the infected inmates. Timely healthcare services are being provided to the patients,” said Mr. Venugopala Krishna.

The officials also assured all support to the prison authorities to check the spread of the virus at the prison, apart from deploying sufficient number of doctors.

The Collector advised the inmates to maintain hygiene.

Central prison Additional Superintendent K. Venkata Raju, Rajamehdnravaram City SP Shemushi Bajpai, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Abhishikt Kishore accompanied the Minister during his visit to the prison.