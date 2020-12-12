Special daily express from Vizag to Kirandul from December 18

Special trains will be run by the East Coast Railway (ECoR) between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul to meet the needs of daily commuters and tourists.
Train 08514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 6.45 a.m. with effect from December 18 to reach Kirandul the same night at 8.45 p.m.
In the return direction, 08513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam express, will leave Kirandul daily at 6 a.m. with effect from December 19 to arrive in Visakhapatnam the same night at 8.20 p.m.
These trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Araku, Koraput, Jeypore, Jagdalpur, Dantewara and Bacheli.
These trains will have eight second class reserved coaches and two second class (reserved)-cum-luggage coaches.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi appealed to passengers to strictly follow all health protocols before undertaking a journey in the wake of COVID-19. Passengers are also requested to convey their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive SMS alerts in time, if there was any update about train like train cancellation and change of timings.
