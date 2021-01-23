Special daily express from Guntur to Rayagada

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 January 2021 00:48 IST

A daily special express train 07243/07244 between Guntur and Rayagada via Visakhapatnam will start plying with effect from January 27.

Train 07243 Guntur-Rayagada special express train will leave Guntur daily at 11.20 p.m., with effect from January 27 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 8.45 a.m., and depart at 9.05 a.m. to reach Rayagada at 1.40 p.m.

In the return direction, 07244 Rayagada-Guntur special express train, will leave Rayagada daily at 2.50 p.m., with effect from January 28, to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7.15 p.m. and depart at 7.35 p.m. and reach Guntur on the next day at 4.15 a.m.

The trains will have stoppages at Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, Nuzvid, Eluru, Bhimadolu, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajamahendravaram, Dwarapudi, Anaparthi, Samalkot, Pitapuram, Annavaram, Tuni, Narsipatnam Road, Elamanchili, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Gajapatinagaram, Komatipalli, Donkinavalasa, Bobbili, Sitanagaram, Paravatipuram and Parvatipuram Town stations.

The rake comprises one 3rd AC coach, six sleeper class, nine second class and two second class luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all health protocols before undertaking their journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers are also requested to convey their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive SMS alerts in time, if there is any update about train like train cancellation and change of timings.