Special CS (Energy) tells officials to ensure supply of quality power without any interruption

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand instructed the power utilities to take necessary measures to ensure supply of quality power without any interruption to all categories of consumers, including 9-hour free power to the agriculture sector, which was the government’s top priority.

Addressing a review meeting attended by AP-Genco MD and CPDCL CMD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, EPDCL CMD I. Prudhvi Tej and SPDCL CMD K. Santosha Rao, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) executive director Saurav Kumar Shah and PFC State nodal officer Ashok Kumar Rathore and other top officials on Friday, Mr. Vijayanand told the Superintending Engineers (Operations) of all circles of DISCOMs and chief engineers to ensure that there is no interruption due to poor maintenance of lines and substations and to add capacitor banks wherever required.

He also instructed officials to patrol lines regularly and check the condition of insulators, and called for a report on the power interruptions in order to take remedial steps.

Further, Mr. Vijayanand said the government was committed to bringing about a transformative change in the power sector and supplying power to all consumers without interruption and directed the DISCOMs to focus on averting power interruptions at the feeder level.

Referring to the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, Mr. Vijayanand said it has been launched to enhance the quality, reliability and affordability of electricity delivery to consumers while fostering financial sustainability and operational efficiency, and called for concerted efforts to implement it in the best possible manner.

