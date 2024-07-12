ADVERTISEMENT

Special CS (Energy) tells officials to ensure supply of quality power without any interruption

Published - July 12, 2024 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand instructed the power utilities to take necessary measures to ensure supply of quality power without any interruption to all categories of consumers, including 9-hour free power to the agriculture sector, which was the government’s top priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a review meeting attended by AP-Genco MD and CPDCL CMD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, EPDCL CMD I. Prudhvi Tej and SPDCL CMD K. Santosha Rao, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) executive director Saurav Kumar Shah and PFC State nodal officer Ashok Kumar Rathore and other top officials on Friday, Mr. Vijayanand told the Superintending Engineers (Operations) of all circles of DISCOMs and chief engineers to ensure that there is no interruption due to poor maintenance of lines and substations and to add capacitor banks wherever required.

He also instructed officials to patrol lines regularly and check the condition of insulators, and called for a report on the power interruptions in order to take remedial steps.

Further, Mr. Vijayanand said the government was committed to bringing about a transformative change in the power sector and supplying power to all consumers without interruption and directed the DISCOMs to focus on averting power interruptions at the feeder level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Referring to the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, Mr. Vijayanand said it has been launched to enhance the quality, reliability and affordability of electricity delivery to consumers while fostering financial sustainability and operational efficiency, and called for concerted efforts to implement it in the best possible manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US