Special cover on ‘Chilli Post’ released

The Department of Posts on Sunday released a special cover, Centenary of Chilli Post, to commemorate the Chintapalli police station attack by Alluri Sitaramaraju on August 22, 1922, at Chintapalli village in Visakhapatnam district.

Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi, who released the special cover, appreciated the efforts of the Department of Posts in bringing out the special covers on Alluri Sitarama Raju and his fight against the British rule. India was celebrating its 75 years of independence, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. Alluri Sitarama Raju was successful in rallying agency people in the fight against the British government during 1922-24. The unexplored areas of the freedom movement should be brought out for the enlightenment of people, students in particular, she said.

Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi said the sacrifices of the tribal people of the Visakhapatnam agency during the freedom movement needed to be remembered.

Postmaster General, Visakhapatnam, M. Venkateswarlu, AP Medical Council member Dr. B. Narasinga Rao, Anakapalle Division Superintendent of Post Offices J. Prasad Babu, Padala Veerabhadra Rao of All India Alluri Yuvajana Sangham, Chintapalli Village sarpanch D. Pushpalatha, Madeti Rajaji Memorial Art Academy founder secretary Madeti Ravi Prakash and others were present.