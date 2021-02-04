Special courts soon to try SC/ST cases

‘District Collectors asked to purchase land wherever needed for the purpose’

The State government will soon set up special courts to ensure speedy justice in cases registered under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Minister for Social Welfare P. Viswaroop has said.

The Minister, along with his Cabinet colleagues M. Sucharitha (Home) and A. Suresh (HRD), was speaking to the media at the Secretariat on Thursday after the conclusion of the State-level high-power SC/ST vigilance monitoring committee meeting.

Stating that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been laying emphasis on cases relating to atrocities on SC/STs, Mr. Viswaroop said, “The high-power committee meeting is being held after a gap of eight years. The TDP government had not bothered to convene the during its term.”

He said that the Chief Minister had already instructed the District Collectors and SPs to visit Dalit colonies.

“The Chief Minister has also instructed the District Collectors to purchase lands wherever necessary and set up the special courts,” the Ministers said.

Ms. Sucharitha said the government had decided to complete investigation in the SC/ST cases in 60 days. Investigation into the Bapatla and Kasibugga cases were completed in 50 days, she added.

“We have taken action against police officers too. Earlier, investigation in respect of only 3.6% cases was completed. The figure now has risen to 7.1%. The Chief Minister has asked us to ensure speedy trial and appointment of additional public prosecutors,” she said.

Jobs for victims

Mr. Suresh said that the Chief Minister had given clear instructions to provide government jobs for victims in the SC/ST cases. In addition to their regular benefits, additional amount would be provided under the CM Relief Fund.

MLA Meruga Nagarjuna and senior IAS officers Kantilal Dande and K. Sunitha were present at the meeting.