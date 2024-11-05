GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special courts soon in Andhra Pradesh for Telugu NRIs

District-level special cells also to be set up to resolve their issues

Published - November 05, 2024 11:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The State government has decided to set up special courts for Non-Resident Telugus (NRTs). These courts would deal with cases related to the properties, their civil, marital and other matters of Telugu Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

A resolution to this effect was passed at the fourth governing body meeting of Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society, held under the leadership of the newly appointed Chairman of the governing body of APNRT Society Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, on November.

The meeting also proposed establishment of district-level special cells to resolve their issues. A decision was also taken to commence the construction of the proposed NRT Icon Tower building in the capital region of Amaravati with a target to compete the project in two years. The participants were also unanimous on introduction of new services for NRTs based on their needs.

Published - November 05, 2024 11:01 pm IST

