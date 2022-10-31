Special court with sitting HC judge sought for Agrigold cases

Victims submit memoranda at Tahsildar offices across State seeking govt. action

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 31, 2022 22:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The AP Agrigold Customers and Agents’ Welfare Association has submitted memoranda at the Tahsildar offices across the State demanding that the State government resolve the problems faced by them.

Association honorary president and CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao said that the government was requested to take necessary steps and make payments to Agrigold victims who made deposits of ₹20,000 and above in the company. The victims had been waiting for the past seven years for the refund. 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the run up to the elections, had promised the Agrigold customers and agents that he would solve their problem within six months of coming to power. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also promised that he would take responsibility for the court cases and company issues. He, however, did not bother to solve the problem even after three and half years in power, he said. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As there was hardly any response, Naga Subbamma of Ravipadu village in Kambham mandal in Prakasam district had committed suicide. Such incidents would increase if the government failed to respond in time. The court case had been dragging on for years in Eluru court. The government pleader should take the initiative in this regard and see that there were no repeated adjournments, he said, adding, the government was requested to take steps to set up a special court with a sitting High Court judge on Agrigold cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app