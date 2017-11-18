The police will arrange special counters for AgriGold agents, who repaid money to depositors. The counters will be kept open from November 20 to 22.

Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang in a statement here on Saturday, requested the agents to bring the proof of the documents clearing the amount to the depositors, bank passbook, Aadhaar card, receipts and original bonds of the depositors along with them. The agents should carry the original and duplicate copies of the bank passbook and their Aadhaar cards, he said and appealed to the agents to enrol their details with police.