ADVERTISEMENT

Special classes for inter students writing supplementary exams

April 29, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will conduct remedial coaching classes from May 1 for intermediate students appearing for the advanced supplementary examinations beginning on May 24.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, in a statement, said the objective was to ensure that the students perform well. He said Collectors had been allocated funds for the special classes and residential centres would be set up wherever needed.

Meanwhile, the BIE asked Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) and Regional Inspection Officers (RIOs) of the Intermediate Education to prepare a list of students from government institutions who had failed in the exams. Principals and junior lecturers have been tasked with contacting these students and see to it that they attend the special classes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Vocational Education Officers and RIOs would monitor these special coaching classes and attendance of the students to ensure that the purpose of the coaching classes was fulfilled.

BIE secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu said the special classes are meant only for the students of government junior colleges; model schools; Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs); high school plus; social welfare, tribal welfare, BC welfare, residential institutions; and aided junior colleges.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US