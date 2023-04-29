Special classes for inter students writing supplementary exams

April 29, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will conduct remedial coaching classes from May 1 for intermediate students appearing for the advanced supplementary examinations beginning on May 24.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, in a statement, said the objective was to ensure that the students perform well. He said Collectors had been allocated funds for the special classes and residential centres would be set up wherever needed.

Meanwhile, the BIE asked Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) and Regional Inspection Officers (RIOs) of the Intermediate Education to prepare a list of students from government institutions who had failed in the exams. Principals and junior lecturers have been tasked with contacting these students and see to it that they attend the special classes.

District Vocational Education Officers and RIOs would monitor these special coaching classes and attendance of the students to ensure that the purpose of the coaching classes was fulfilled.

BIE secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu said the special classes are meant only for the students of government junior colleges; model schools; Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs); high school plus; social welfare, tribal welfare, BC welfare, residential institutions; and aided junior colleges.