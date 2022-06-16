Special children allegedly sexually exploited in NGO home in Andhra Pradesh, one arrested

Collector orders probe, victims sent for medical examination

In an inhuman act, a few differently abled and special children staying in an NGO home, were allegedly sexually assaulted by the home organiser.

The physically challenged and speech and hearing impaired girls, staying in the home on the outskirts of Vijayawada were allegedly being exploited for the last few days.

Following a complaint, the Disha Mahila Police registered a case. NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao ordered an inquiry and the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department officials shifted the inmates to another home, said Project Director (PD) G. Uma Devi.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said that a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Section 376 of the IPC and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, had been registered against the accused.

“One of the accused, Y. Venkateswara Rao, an employee of the energy department was arrested on Thursday. The victims were sent to the Government General Hospital for medical examination,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Disha Mahila Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) V.V. Naidu said that police launched a hunt to nab the remaining accused in the case.

The accused, husband of one of the organisers of the home, used to stay in the home and allegedly exploit the girls, said the officials.

Report sought

“Instructions have been given to Ms. Uma Devi to submit a report on the sexual abuse case within 48 hours,” said State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman K. Appa Rao.

Commission Members J. Rajendra Prasad and G. Sitaram, who inspected the shelter home along with Juvenile Welfare and Disabled Welfare Department officials on Thursday, said that 21 boys and nine girls were staying in the NGO home.

“SCPCR will interact with the victims and other inmates and staff of the home and take stern action against the organizers,” Mr. Appa Rao said.