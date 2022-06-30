Special Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Modi’s visit to A.P.

Special Chief Secretary (youth advancement, tourism and culture) Rajat Bhargava on Thursday reviewed the arrangements being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhimavaram on July 4.

He told the media that Mr. Modi was scheduled to participate in the 125 th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The Prime Minister would unveil a 30-foot statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at S.R. Nagar in Bhimavaram.

The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was aimed at spreading awareness about the freedom movement and leaders such as Alluri Sitarama Raju who fought valiant battles against the British and the sacrifices made by them in the course of the struggle for independence, Mr. Bhargava said.

The Special Chief Secretary said that preparations were going on in a full swing for Mr. Modi’s visit. “Four helipads are being readied. The Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel are taking care of the security measures. The West Godavari police have tightened the security,” said Mr. Bhargava.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries are also scheduled to attend the event.