Special Chief Secretary inspects Sub-Collector’s office following the fire incident in Madanapalle

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Ramprakash Sisodia conducted an inspection of the July 21 fire incident at the Sub-Collector’s office, here on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Sisodia was accompanied by Annamayya District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri, Chittoor Collector Sumit Kumar, Tirupati Collector S. Venkateswar, and senior officials from the power, revenue, police, and fire departments, who apprised him on the situation.

Mr. Sisodia underlined the necessity for a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire while conveying the State government’s commitment to tackling the incident seriously. “We are serious in our intent to hold those responsible accountable,” he stressed.

He made inquiries regarding the specific timing of the fire, the individuals present in the office in the late hours, and the particulars of the property records. He inspected the Sub-Collector’s chamber and thoroughly examined the burnt files in Section 22(A) Room, where the fire’s impact was most significant. He further scrutinised the inner and outer compounds of the office.

