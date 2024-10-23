ADVERTISEMENT

Special Chief Secretary begins probe into diarrhoea deaths in Vizianagaram district

Published - October 23, 2024 08:30 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and Collector B.R. Ambedkar inspecting a water scheme at SSR Peta near Gurla in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand on October 22 (Tuesday) began the probe into the reasons for the outbreak of diarrhoea and subsequent deaths in Gurla of Vizianagaram district.

Mr. Vijayanand, along with Collector B.R. Ambedkar, interacted with the patients in Gurla and inspected the protected water scheme at SSR Peta. He also spoke to the senior officials of Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply, and Health departments.

The visit of Mr. Vijayanand assumed significance as the opposition parties highlighted the death of 10 persons and hospitalisation of nearly 140 persons. The parties alleged that the diarrhoea had spread to nearby villages too despite the claims of the government that the situation was under control.

