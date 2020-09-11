Special cell to redress grievances of forest staff soon: PCCF

GUNTUR

11 September 2020 23:22 IST

19 forest personnel laid down in their lives in the line of duty in State

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force N. Prateep Kumar has said that a special monitoring cell will be set up to solve the grievances of forest department personnel. All the pending issues relating to payment of compensation, arrears of PF and gratuity and providing jobs under compassionate appointment category, will be completed in the next 90 days.

Addressing forest department officers and personnel after paying tributes to National Forest Martyr’s Day here on Friday, Mr. Kumar assured that he would personally monitor all aspects relating to the welfare of department personnel. Nineteen personnel in the department had laid down in their lives in the line of duty in the State so far.

“We will set up a Forest Welfare Fund soon after getting the consent of the Chief Minister. I urge all the staff to take care of themselves and their families and to be on the right side of the law. No matter how much you are tempted, resist all the temptations and work sincerely in the areas of enforcement,” said the PCCF.

Earlier, District Forest Officer, Task Force, Ramachandra Rao read out the names of martyrs who had laid down lives so far. Senior IFS officerswere also present.