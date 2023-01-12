ADVERTISEMENT

Special Category Status will be granted to Andhra Pradesh, if Congress returns to power, says APCC leader

January 12, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Coordination committees have been formed to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, says APCC working president P. Rakesh Reddy

K Srinivasa Rao

PCC working president P. Rakesh Reddy being felicitated by DCC president Boddepalli Satyavati at Amdalavalasa of Srikakulam district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president P. Rakesh Reddy has said that the State Andhra Pradesh would be granted Special Category Status (SCS) if the Congress returns to power at the Centre.

Mr. Rakesh Reddy, who is touring the North Andhra region, held review meetings with the party cadre in 22 of the 35 Assembly constituencies in the region. Addressing the media in Srikakulam on January 12 (Thursday), he alleged that even as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had 22 MPs, they had failed to put pressure on the Centre to grant the SCS to the State.

“People are not happy with the poor administration during the TDP and the YSRCP tenures in the last eight years. We hope that they will vote in favour of the Congress in 2024 elections,” said Mr. Rakesh Reddy.

The Congress leader said that coordination committees had been formed in 22 Assembly constituencies to strengthen the party in the mandal level, adding that the committees had been given freedom to form local committees for mandals and villages.

Vizianagaram District Congress Committee (DCC) president Boddepalli Satyavati, party leader Pedada Parameswara Rao and others were present on the occasion.

