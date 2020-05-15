Special Branch DSP found dead in house

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 May 2020 23:35 IST

He had been suffering from lung ailment

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Branch), Srikakulam, P.V. Krishna Varma died under suspicious circumstances at his residence under MVP Police Station limits here on Friday.

According to MVP Police Station inspector, Ch .Shanmukha Rao, the officer was standing on a stool and tying a rope to hang clothes in the balcony, when he accidentally slipped and fell on the floor. The incident occurred during the absence of his family members.

Police said Krishna Varma had been undergoing treatment for a lung ailment.

A case of suspicious death was registered following a complaint lodged by family members. Police said there were no marks on the body.

Asked whether there was any suicide angle in the case, Mr. Shanmukha Rao said it was too early to come to any conclusion. Police shifted the body for autopsy.

Krishna Varma was a committed officer, said his colleagues on hearing the news.

He worked at various places, including Visakhapatnam. Varma played a crucial role in investigating a scam which had taken place at the sub-treasury office and the Public Health Centre at Chintapalli in the Visakhapatnam Agency in December 2014. Recently, he was transferred to Srikakulam.