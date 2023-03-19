Special batches formed by Vizianagaram district administration to achieve good results in 10th class public examinations

March 19, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

To improve the pass percentage from last academic year’s 60% to at least 80% this year in the 10th class Public examinations, scheduled to be held from April 3 to 18, the Vizianagaram district administration has formed Super-40 and Super-30 student batches, a strategy to help students perform better. Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari and the District Educational Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy have identified 41 out of the total 432 schools to achieve the target.

As part of the plan, students with consistent performance will be given special training to achieve top grades. “Self evaluation and learning for future programme has been designed to achieve good results this year. The students who lag behind in a couple of subjects will be given special coaching till the examinations,” said Mr. Reddy told The Hindu.

Following instructions of the senior officials from the Department, teachers have shifted focus on select batches of students identified as slow learners, from December 2022, said Gantyada Mandal Education Officer G. Vijaya Lakshmi. “Our focus is on difficult subjects like Science, English and Mathematics and the effort is aimed at helping students achieve good grades in these subjects. We hope the results will be good this year with the concerted efforts of teachers and officials,” she added.

Gantyada Zilla Parishad High School Headmistress Alamanda Jhansi said each teacher in the school is adopting a few students and focusing on their performance on day to day basis. With the implementation of multi-pronged approach, students of Super-30 batch and other kids are expected to perform well in the examinations. The parents are also advised to ensure that their wards study well at home too,” she added.