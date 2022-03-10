Special Assembly session sought to discuss separation of powers in Andhra Pradesh

‘High Court verdict on three-capital issue should be discussed’

YSR Congress Party (YSRC) MLA Ambati Rambabu on Thursday supported his senior colleague Dharmana Prasada Rao’s proposal that Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam should summon a special session to discuss the doctrine of separation of powers in the wake of the High Court judgment on the three-capital issues.

Participating in a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s speech in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Rambabu said the legislature, executive and the judiciary are equally respectable, but a conflict between them should be avoided.

“None of them should encroach upon the powers of the other,” he said and suggested that all the three should work together in the best interests of the State.

It may be noted that Mr. Prasada Rao wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, requesting the latter that an exclusive session of the Assembly be convened to deliberate on the High Court verdict on three- capital issue from the perspective of the separation of powers which has been laid down in the Constitution.