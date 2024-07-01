Special Anna canteen sought for students preparing for competitive examinations

Jana Vignana Vedika’s Vizianagaram city president Shinagam Shivaji on Monday urged Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar to establish an exclusive Anna canteen near Gurajada Public Library since over 800 students were preparing for competitive examinations at the library and nearby Fort Junction.

Along with the students, he submitted a memorandum to the Collector in the grievance cell organised in the Collector’s office. He said that the government was planning to open Anna canteen to supply food at nominal price near RTC Complex, which is 1.5 km away from the library. “The unemployed youth are unable to bear the auto fare to have meal at RTC complex. So special canteen needs to be established for them,” said Mr. Shivaji.

