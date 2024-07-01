GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special Anna canteen sought for students preparing for competitive examinations

Updated - July 01, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 06:54 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Vignana Vedika’s Vizianagaram city president Shinagam Shivaji on Monday urged Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar to establish an exclusive Anna canteen near Gurajada Public Library since over 800 students were preparing for competitive examinations at the library and nearby Fort Junction.

Along with the students, he submitted a memorandum to the Collector in the grievance cell organised in the Collector’s office. He said that the government was planning to open Anna canteen to supply food at nominal price near RTC Complex, which is 1.5 km away from the library. “The unemployed youth are unable to bear the auto fare to have meal at RTC complex. So special canteen needs to be established for them,” said Mr. Shivaji.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.