Special admission drive at SPAV for reserved categories

The School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada (SPAV), has announced a special admission drive for reserved categories (walk-in) for postgraduate programmes in various specialisations of Architecture, Planning, and Design for the academic year 2024-25.

The Department of Architecture at SPAV offers courses, including a Master of Architecture (Sustainable Architecture), a Master of Architecture (Landscape Architecture), a Master of Architecture (Architectural Conservation), a Master of Building Engineering and Management, a Master of Urban Design, and a Master of Design.

The Department of Planning offers Master of Planning (Environmental Planning and Management), Master of Planning (Urban and Regional Planning) and Master of Planning (Transport Planning).

A statement issued by the institution said that for the special admission drive, the last date for registration of names is September 11. Documentation will be verified on September 12, and interviews and assessments will be conducted on September 12 and 13. The results will be announced on September 14, and students should join classes on September 17.

For admission details, candidates can visit www.spav.ac.in/spavadmissions.html.

