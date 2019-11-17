Speaker’s remarks unfortunate: Yanamala

In a sharp reaction to Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’s allegations against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and his remark that Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi should resign to his post before joining the YSRCP, former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that none who held the august post in the past had made such comments.

In a letter to the Speaker on Sunday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the office of Speaker occupied a pivotal position in democracy. It was the Speaker's duty to ensure that parliamentary decorum was maintained under all circumstances. Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru once said, “Speaker represents the whole state.”

The responsibility entrusted to the Speaker is so onerous he cannot make baseless allegations against any individual. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Business Rules 168,169 would be applicable to Mr. Sitaram if he were to speak and act like a common man or an MLA outside the Assembly. People would respect him as long as he upheld the dignity of the post, he said.

The TDP leader was referring to Mr. Sitaram’s allegations against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and others on the Haailand issue.