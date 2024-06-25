Speakers recall ‘dark days’ of Emergency, call it a blot on Indian democracy

The speakers at the meeting organised by the district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighted the dreaded days of Emergency in 1975, referring to the ‘dark period’ as a blot on Indian democracy.

Noted chartered accountant M.C. Venkatanath, who was the chief guest, addressed the meeting and spoke on topics such as media freedom, political and social activism, which remained curtailed during the 21-month period of Emergency from 1975-1977.

He said that the arrests of hundreds of individuals forced many to go underground, which had a cascading impact on their family members. “Several lives were shattered in the absence of the breadwinner in a family and living turned tough during the period,” Mr. Venkatanath said.

“The unilateral declaration of Emergency and curtailment of civil liberties by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would remain a permanent scar in modern Indian history,” said BJP district president B. Chandrappa. General secretary P. Chandrasekhar said that the event aimed at keeping the youth of today informed about the ‘dark days’.

BJP national executive member K. Santha Reddy, State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, leaders K. Ajay Kumar, D. Sreehari Rao, RSS prantheeya karyakarini (regional executive) Yugandhar and educationalist S. Bhaskar Raju also took part in the event.