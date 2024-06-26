GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speakers emphasise need to expand areas under ‘Trees Outside Forests’ programme

Published - June 26, 2024 11:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The speakers emphasised the need to expand areas under the ‘Trees Outside Forests’ programme that will be beneficial to both farmers and the environment, during a two-day stakeholders’ consultation meeting on the Indian Forest Wood Certification Scheme (PRAMAAN).

The event that concluded in Vijayawada on Wednesday brought together farmers, stakeholders from the timber industry, wood-based sectors, agroforestry and other relevant fields to discuss the scheme’s advantages and requirements.

The scheme, launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, offers voluntary third-party certification for forest management, Trees Outside Forests (TOF) management, and chain of custody to promote sustainable forest management and agroforestry in the country.

The event was organised by the Centre for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal. Following the meeting, participants also visited the local wood-based industries to study their supply chains.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / environment and design

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.