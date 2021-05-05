‘Speaker, wife recovering from infection’

The health condition of Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam and his wife Vani, who are reportedly undergoing treatment for COVID-19, is said to be stable, according to the sources in the office of the Speaker here.

Though initially in home isolation, they have been admitted to a private hospital for better treatment later.

District Collector J. Nivas and other officials are reportedly monitoring their health condition.

The doctors have reportedly informed the public representatives, local leaders and well wishers that there is no need for worry as they are recovering under the supervision of senior medical experts.