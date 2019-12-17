Andhra Pradesh

Speaker suspends nine TDP MLAs for a day

An intense discussion on the Capital issue on Tuesday was marred by the suspension of nine TDP members from the Legislative Assembly by Speaker Thammineni Seetharam.

The decision to suspend the TDP MLAs was taken after they stormed into the well of the House, and raise slogans against the State government for its stance on the issue.

As the members did not relent despite repeated pleas by the Speaker, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that they be suspended.

Soon after, the Speaker announced that the nine TDP MLAs, N. Rama Naidu, Y. Sambasiva Rao, K. Atchannaidu, A. Satya Prasad, G. Rammohana Rao, M. Giridhara Rao, and Ramakrishna Rao were suspended for a day.

As the suspended members continued to raise slogans, the marshals bodily took them out of the House.

