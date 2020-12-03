Speaker refers ‘manhandling’ of marshals to ethics panel

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Wednesday referred to the Ethics Committee a complaint lodged by marshals that they were “manhandled” by TDP MLAs during the discharge of their duties on December 1.
Announcing his decision to get the complaint inquired by the ethics panel and appropriate action taken, Mr. Seetharam expressed regret that the TDP MLAs had behaved rudely with the marshals when the latter were doing their duty as per his order to expel them for repeatedly disturbing a scheduled discussion on TIDCO housing and settlement of crop insurance claims.
Mr. Seetharam said the leaders should respect the House and the decisions taken by the Chair and that the marshals would be obeying the Speaker’s orders.
He expressed hope that the TDP MLAs would cooperate in the smooth conduct of the legislative business on the remaining two days of the winter session.
