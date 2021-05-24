Speaker prays at Tirumala

Speaker Thammineni Seetaram on Monday offered his prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara. He was accompanied by his wife T. Vanisri and other family members.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy accorded the Speaker a warm reception on his arrival at the Mahadwaram (main entrance) and escorted him into the sanctum sanctorum where he offered prayers to the presiding deity.

Later, Mr. Seetharam was honoured with silk vastrams and was presented laddu prasadam and a memento of the deity.