Speaker, MLAs urged to ensure jobs for local youth in pharmaceutical sector

Published - June 29, 2024 07:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Parirakshana Samithi State president Lagudu Govindarao on Saturday urged the State government to ensure jobs for local youth in pharmaceutical and other sectors in Vizianagarm, Srikakulam and other districts.

Addressing a press conference in Vizianagaram, he said many pharmaceutical firms failed to provide jobs to local youth, despite their holding the required qualifications. Mr. Govind said the association had given a representation to the newly elected Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and other public representatives in Amaravati, asking them to discuss the issue in the next Assembly session.

He also alleged that such companies were letting contaminated water directly into rivers and the sea. “We will complain to the green tribunal if the firms fail to adhere to environmental norms,” he added.

