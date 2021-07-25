Andhra Pradesh

Speaker keen on cricket stadium

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Sunday assured the Andhra Cricket Association CEO M.V. Sivareddy of extending support for the construction of a stadium in Amadalavalasa constituency.

He said that many youngsters were keen to have a stadium of international standards.

Mr. Sivareddy, who inspected the proposed site, told Mr. Seetharam that ACA president P. Sarat Chandra Reddy was keen to develop cricket in all the Assembly constituencies.

Mr. Seetharam explained his contribution for the development of sports infrastructure in the district.


