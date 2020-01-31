Speaker defends the move to scrap Council

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam has defended the move to abolish Legislative Council. Speaking to the media at the airport here on Friday, he said the Assembly adopted the resolution as per legislative norms.

He said even former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao dissolved the Council during his tenure. He said the resolution on Council was already sent to the Union government for further action. He said the Centre will take action as per the prescribed norms.

On the ongoing farmers agitation at Amarvati, he said the committee formed by the State government will hold discussions with farmers and agriculture labourers and then take a call.

‘Artificial agitation’

“The government has already announced that pension will be given both to farmers and farm workers,” he said. But he was fast to call the ‘agitation’ at Amaravati as artificial agitation and a created one.

If the agitation is genuine and have support of people, every one should support them, he said.

Earlier on his arrival at the airport, the speaker was given a warm welcome by as many as 2,000 school students. He later left to Srikakulam by road.